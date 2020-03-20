MANILA, Philippines – Regularly checking in on your mental well-being is very important, especially during these trying times, so any chance to receive psychological assistance is very much appreciated – much more if it's free.

Local behavioral health care organization MindNation provides easy access to "emotional and mental health support in the workplace," but amid the coronavirus outbreak, is now offering free psychological consultations over the phone or via video call.

As of Friday, March 20, MindNation has opened up 500 slots to Philippine-based employees who would like to chat with a licensed psychologist.

Each consultation takes 30 minutes each, and can be done from 8 am to 9 pm daily. One person is allowed only one session.

Applicants can sign up for a slot via email at hello@themindnation.com. They are required to book through their company email for verification and indicate if it's a voice or video call they'd prefer.

MindNation's network of clinical psychologists are experts in either behavioral health, coaching, and therapy for adults who are experiencing burnout, anxiety, extreme crisis, and/or depression.

Aside from the free consultations, MindNation is also offering a 24/7 Facebook chat line for those in need of someone to talk to. The chats are run by trained members of the team.

For more details on MindNation and how to sign up, you can visit MindNation's Facebook page or Instagram account. – Rappler.com