MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos now have the option to safely and discreetly buy reproductive and sexual health drugs online with the launch of Dima, an online pharmacy.

The site sells several variations of the birth control pill, erectile dysfunction medicine, condoms, and rapid pregnancy tests. All prescription medicines for sale are approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

But because birth control pills and erectile dysfunction pills require prescriptions in the Philippines, shoppers must first fill out a medical form which will then be evaluated by Dima's partner doctors within 24 to 36 hours. Shoppers can also opt to show their doctor's prescription when ordering.

The site becomes especially handy as Luzon enters its second week of a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The "enhanced community quarantine" minimizes public activity – people are ordered to stay at home, mass transportation is suspended, and outside trips have been reduced to the essentials.

Physical drugstores and pharmacies, as well as grocery stores, remain open, however. – Rappler.com