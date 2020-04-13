MANILA, Philippines – The enhanced community quarantine has left many of our favorite gym and fitness studios closed down, throwing off fitness routines for many of us. Thankfully, there are ways to still get a good sweat in while in quarantine

There’s a lot of value to bringing one’s workout routine home. Regular exercise helps keep our bodies strong (obviously), and keeps our immune system at the top of its game (which we all need it to be at a time like this).

Also, keeping up a workout routine can help add some structure to days that all feel like they’re blending into one another. At the same time, it can help add variety to days that feel monotonous and repetitive (in other words, it can help you deal with boredom).

Moving your body enough might also help you get better sleep (I know it did for me) – which is harder to come by for a lot of us these days, especially when work and rest are happening in the same space.

Here’s what it’s like to do one week (well, almost a week) of working out at home, using all the resources the internet has to offer – from YouTube channels, to live classes, to Pinterest. It's not the same as the gym or a spin class, but after doing daily workouts for 5 days, I found that even a sweat session on a sliver of floor space with little-to-no equipment had a massive effect on my day – and my physical and mental wellbeing.

If you’d like to get started on your workout routine, or are looking for something new to change up your regular workouts, check out these stories:

– Rappler.com