MANILA, Philippines – If there's one convenience that we (or, I) took for granted until the coronavirus lockdown put a halt to retail as we know it, it's the ease of buying prescription glasses and prescription contact lenses whenever you need it.

Since the lockdown (or the enhanced community quarantine) was imposed over many parts of the Philippines, retail has slowed down, with malls and most stores (save for essential shops) closed until further notice.

Thankfully, there are a handful of options for those who need eyewear and contact lenses – or those whose prescriptions might have changed during the lockdown.

IDEAL VISION

Ideal Vision silently launched an online portal for customers to buy prescription contact lenses and lens solution, which are then delivered straight to your home. They also offer "single vision eyeglasses."

Visit Ideal Vision Center's website, idealvision.ph, create an account, add to cart, and that's it. For eyewear, you can browse from a selection of several brands and styles. You can opt to upload your existing prescription issued by your doctor before the quarantine.

Payments can be made via online bank transfer, PayPal, or credit card. Orders arrive within 2 to 4 days, although in some cases, they can arrive even earlier than expected.

While Metro Manila is under ECQ, they can only service the metro. Check Ideal Vision's Facebook for details should there be changes in the limitations of their services.

SUNNIES SPECS

Another local brand, Sunnies Specs, recently launched an online portal so customers can get new prescription specs delivered right to their homes.

The portal is easiest when you already have a record with Sunnies Specs – all you have to do is log in and you'll be able to retrieve your previous subscription. If your prescription has already changed – or you think it's changed – there's also an option to get a virtual consultation that leads you to the "Sunnies Specs Optical: Virtual Exam Room" over Facebook messenger.

Most, if not all, of Sunnies' products are well below P2,000 per pair. They also sell frames for children, under the brand Sunnies Specs Kids.

EXECUTIVE OPTICAL

The ubiquitous eyewear clinic and shop also has an online portal where customers can order prescription glasses, contact lenses, and contact lense solution. But if you must get an eye doctor appointment, they've reopened select stores nationwide but require customers to pre-book appointments, follow health precautions and any other rule that might be imposed over specific localities.

Check out their Facebook page for updates on which branches have reopened. – Rappler.com