MANILA, Philippines – The front lawn and ramp of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay is, oddly enough, a popular venue for outdoor exercise – and now as lockdown restrictions ease in Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ), it's opening up to recreational visitors once again.

On its Facebook page on July 7, CCP said that its grounds are now open "for jogging, exercising, and other physical wellness activities," though its front lawn will be limited to only 30 people at a time, and the CCP ramp – popular among joggers – will be closed.

CCP also asked visitors to practice physical distancing and wear face masks and face shields when they visit.

The main building of the CCP typically hosts plays, film festivals, exhibitions, concerts, ballet performances, and workshops – though under the pandemic, many of the center's activities have taken place on CCP's Facebook and YouTube channels instead.

GCQ was extended in Metro Manila until July 15, allowing more establishments to operate. However, "leisure" facilities including gyms, fitness studios, theaters, and cinemas remain completely closed.

As of July 6, the number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 46,333, with the Department of Health reporting 2,099 new cases. – Rappler.com