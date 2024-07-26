Wellspring publicly apologizes for controversial ‘Gil Tulog’ street signs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Wellspring's public apology comes just hours after the Puyat family filed a complaint against the ad agency behind the marketing campaign

MANILA, Philippines – Wellspring, the health and wellness brand being promoted through the viral “Gil Tulog Ave.” signs in Makati City, issued a public apology to the Puyat family and to the people and government of Makati City on Friday, July 26.

In its statement posted across all its social media pages, Wellspring acknowledged that it “made a misstep” in its campaign.

“It was never our intention to offend anyone in our marketing execution which used wordplay to draw attention to the importance of sleep and how it contributes to one’s overall health. After recognizing the insensitivity of the campaign, we have promptly taken down all signages,” the brand wrote.

Wellspring then extended its apologies to the family of the late Senate president Gil J. Puyat, and assured them that the brand did not intend to “besmirch and disrespect his legacy.”

The company also apologized to Makati citzens and to Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, who said in her own statement posted Friday morning that the permit application for putting up the “Gil Tulog Ave.” signs did not reach her office. She had also ordered for the signs to be taken down.

“As we learn from this experience, Wellspring is committed to practice better sensitivity in its campaigns moving forward,” Wellspring added.

Wellspring’s public apology comes just hours after Victor Puyat, the son of the late Senate president, filed a complaint on behalf of the Puyat clan against the ad agency behind the marketing campaign.

As of this writing, however, the concerned ad agency behind the marketing stunt has yet to speak up on the issue. — Rappler.com