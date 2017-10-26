Not once but twice: MRT passengers unloaded after train glitch
MANILA, Philippines - Operations of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-3 were disrupted twice during the morning rush on Thursday morning, October 26, due to technical problems.
At 7:39 am, a glitch on the Automatic Train Protection prompted the train management to unload southbound passengers at the GMA Kamuning-Cubao Station. In less than an hour, at 8:18 am, another technical failure happened at the Buendia Station northbound.
In a tweet, the Department of Transportation apologized to passengers for the inconvenience.
The incidents were category 3, meaning, trains are removed without replacement.
As of 12 pm, Thursday, 15 trains are still operational.- Rappler.com