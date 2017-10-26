MRT management apologizes to commuters for the inconvenience

Published 2:47 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Operations of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-3 were disrupted twice during the morning rush on Thursday morning, October 26, due to technical problems.

At 7:39 am, a glitch on the Automatic Train Protection prompted the train management to unload southbound passengers at the GMA Kamuning-Cubao Station. In less than an hour, at 8:18 am, another technical failure happened at the Buendia Station northbound.

In a tweet, the Department of Transportation apologized to passengers for the inconvenience.

SERVICE STATUS

Train unloaded pax at Buendia Stn NB at 8:18 AM du...

We are sorry for the inconvenience

Info: https://t.co/K2NVHCrmPU — DOTC-MRT3 (@dotcmrt3) October 26, 2017

The incidents were category 3, meaning, trains are removed without replacement.

As of 12 pm, Thursday, 15 trains are still operational.- Rappler.com