During the heroes' welcome for those who fought in Marawi, PO1 Alexis Tagapulot stands out and awes the crowd by proposing to his girlfriend

Published 8:28 PM, October 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After the war in Marawi City, a soldier braved another battle as he came home.

PO1 Alexis Tagapulot was among the many cops and soldiers who fought for the liberation of Marawi from terrorist groups. (READ: Terror in Mindanao: The Mautes of Marawi)

As the troops reunited with their families, Tagapulot had something else in mind.

During the heroes' welcome for those who fought in Marawi, Tagapulot stood out and awed the crowd by proposing to his girlfriend.

To everyone's surprise, the cop knelt and asked his girlfriend, social worker Angely Lowao, to marry him.

She answered a resounding "yes."

Tagapulot and Lowao have been together for more than 3 years.

In the 5 months that Tagapulot was away for the war, Lowao said that she was always thinking about him.

"Palagi akong nag-iisip kung okay lang ba siya. Kumain na ba siya? Kamusta na siya? Or minsan nga napapasok na din sa utak ko kung buhay pa ba siya," Lowao told Rappler.

(I always think how he is doing. Has he eaten? How is he? Or sometimes I think if he's still alive.)

"I felt so blessed and lucky that time because proposals like this seldom happen," Lowao said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Lowao said she is grateful for being with person who has a passion for public service.

"Masaya rin ako at ramdam ko na isa ako sa pinagpala ng masayang love story sa mundo dahil binigay ng Diyos sa akin ang lalaki na tapat sa serbisyo niya at labis niyang pagmamahal," she said.

(I am happy, and I feel that I am really blessed to have this kind of love story because God gave me a man who is devoted to service and gives me so much love.)

Tagapulot and Lowao are planning to get married next year.

On October 26, Tagapulot's video at the heroes' event by the Regional Public Safety Battalion of Northern Mindanao in Cagayan de Oro City went viral online.

As of posting, the video posted on the official Facebook page of Camp Vicente Garcia Alagar has garnered over 4,200 views with 170 reactions, 39 shares, and more than 56 comments.

The battle in Marawi City ended when government forces killed top terrorist leaders Omar Maute and Isnilon Hapilon on October 16.– Rappler.com

Iona Finlay C. Mendoza is a Rappler intern