Published 8:12 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Netizens applauded the good deed of Police Chief Inspector Edwardo Bea of Eastwood Police Station 12 who was caught on video helping a homeless beggar in Barangay Libis, Quezon City.

The video showing the deputy station commander caring for the beggar has been circulating online since October 28.

According to PO1 Jeoffry Begseng, the one who uploaded the video, they were setting up a police checkpoint in Libis when Bea saw the beggar. Moved by the awful condition, Bea, without hesitation, approached the beggar. After a short talk, the policeman started to clean him up with his own towel.

They also noticed that the beggar's right hand was swollen. Together with other police officers, they brought the homeless man to the barangay center to receive medication. (READ: #PNPGoodDeed: Cop impresses jeepney passengers)

This good deed caught online attention, igniting Facebook with over 2 Million views as of posting.

Amazed netizens expressed their thanks to the Quezon City police.

Facebook user Amy Adorable said, "Good job sir sana tularan kayo sa lahat na mga police" (Hoping that other police will follow your deeds)



Another Facebook user Garry Tuazon added that Bea should be a role model to all the police.

Bagseng said that Bea's altruism proved that not all policemen were scalawags and corrupt. It also showed that there were still cops who lived up to their sworn duties.

