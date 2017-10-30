#CommuterWatch: Traffic situation along SLEX, NLEX for Undas 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) are expected to be congested as Filipinos head for the provinces this Undas break.
On Monday, October 30, moderate to heavy traffic was already reported along the SLEX, while traffic at the NLEX was relatively moderate, so far.
But NLEX management said vehicles passing through the expressway are seen to increase by 20% as Wednesday, November 1, approaches.
MovePH collated some of the tweets about SLEX and NLEX traffic on Monday.#CommuterWatch October 30 - Curated tweets by MovePH
