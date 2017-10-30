The two expressways are expected to become congested as Filipinos travel during the Undas break

Published 7:55 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) are expected to be congested as Filipinos head for the provinces this Undas break.

On Monday, October 30, moderate to heavy traffic was already reported along the SLEX, while traffic at the NLEX was relatively moderate, so far.

But NLEX management said vehicles passing through the expressway are seen to increase by 20% as Wednesday, November 1, approaches.

MovePH collated some of the tweets about SLEX and NLEX traffic on Monday.

– Rappler.com