Here is a list of activities on October 31, Tuesday, for those who want to remember the lives lost to the war on drugs

Published 9:34 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The death toll of president Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs has risen up to at least 7,000. Amid criticism from different human rights groups and organizations and the ever-increasing families of victims, Filipinos remain to be satisfied with the performance of the administration as what surveys reflect.

7-out-of 10 Filipinos are satisfied in the Philippine National Police (PNP)- led drug war according to the Social Weather Stations survey (SWS) dated on September 23 to 27. (READ: Why are Filipinos supporting Duterte's drug war?)

In that same survey though, half of Filipinos do not believe when the police said those killed in the drug war fought back or resisted arrest (nanlaban) line. Only 8% said they believed this police line.

Also, 7 in 10 Filipinos, the same survey said, were worried that they themselves or someone they know might become victims of extrajudicial killings.

In this light, families who have lost their loved ones to the bloody drug war are set to remember their dead this All Saints' and All Souls' Day. (READ: EXPLAINER: How serious is the PH drug problem? Here's the data)

Here is the list of activities to be held in remembrance of the victims of the drug war:

OCTOBER 31

10 am: San Isidro Labrador Parish, Bagong Silangan, Quezon City

A mass will be held for the victims of the drug war to be conducted by Rise Up for Life and for Rights spokesperson Fr. Gilbert Billena, at the San Isidro Labrador Parish in Bagong Silangan, Quezon City.

1:30 pm: Station 6, Quezon City



In the afternoon, families will be lighting candles side by side with the photographs of their loved ones in front of Quezon City Police Station 6. This is a sign of moral indictment of police involvement in the drug-related killings.

5-6pm: SB Plaza, Gilmore cor. E. Rodriguez Avenue

Seminarians and religious groups will hold liturgy to "Stop the Killings" in SB Plaza to denounce Duterte's drug war. – Rappler.com