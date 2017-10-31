In case of emergency, contact Red Cross hotline 143 or the operations center: 790-23-00 loc. 199-204 or 0917-806-8513

Published 6:27 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – To ensure public safety and to provide medical care on All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will mobilize its volunteers nationwide.

“Staff and volunteers of the PRC will be working this holiday season starting October 31 to assist those who are going home to their provinces for Undas and those who will visit the graves of their departed loved ones in cemeteries.” Senator Richard Gordon, PRC chairman, said.

About 1,300 Red Cross first aiders including foot patrollers will be mobilized in 170 cemeteries nationwide. There will be 150 first aid stations and 80 ambulance services, the PRC announced.

“For any untoward incident, you may report to our hotline 143. Red Cross 143 is the flagship program of the PRC in which there is one leader and a minimum number of 43 members in every barangay who will serve as the eyes, ears, hands, and feet in times of disasters and emergencies,” Gordon said.

The PRC advised the public to wear light colored clothing, bring water, and avoid bringing alcoholic drinks and sharp objects. Parents with small children are also advised not to bring their children with them, especially to crowded places like cemeteries. (READ: Undas 2017: Prohibited items inside cemeteries)

The PRC also shared road safety tips to prevent road accidents:

Be licensed and trained for the vehicle you drive.

Use a seatbelt.

Wear a helmet on a motorcycle.

Drive at a safe speed and distance suitable for the conditions.

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Do not use your mobile phone while driving.

Know and respect the highway code.

Maintain vehicle in good condition.

Be visible as a pedestrian or a cyclist.

Know how to react in case of a crash.

Remember BLOW BAGETS (breaks, lights, oil, water, b atter ies, air, gas, engine, tires, self)

If emergency assistance is needed, contact PRC's hotline 143 or the operations center: 790-23-00 loc. 199-204 or 0917-806-8513. – Rappler.com