The vendors' only hope is to earn enough to make a living in celebration of the dead

Published 8:39 PM, November 01, 2017

CAVITE, Philippines – "Ang hirap talaga 'pag umuulan. Matumal ang kita 'pag Undas." (It's difficult [to earn] when it rains during Undas.)

Orlando Mendez, 54, a small-time vendor in Bacoor City in Cavite, told Rappler he's been in Heavenly Peace Memorial Garden for two days, hoping he'd be able to earn enough to cover the fees he spent to get a selling permit.

"Dalawang araw na 'ko dito. Sana talaga tumila na 'yung ulan kasi 'yun lang ang pag-asa namin," he said. (READ: Making a living among the dead)

(I've been here for two days. I really wish the rain stops because that's our only hope.)

He paid P800 for a two-day permit which was valid from Tuesday, October 31 to Wednesday, November 1.

He said selling balloons and other toys helped him pay for his children's education. He's been in this business since 2004.

"Dito ko na binuhay pamilya ko. Napag-aral ko na mga anak ko. Ngayon lang mahirap. Di 'pa ko nakaka-bale," he said.

(I have raised my family with this business. I was able to fund my children's education. It's just difficult to earn because of the rain. I have yet to break-even.)

Mendez lives in Dasmariñas City, some 17 kilometers away from Bacoor. Heavenly Peace Memorial Garden, a private cemetery, is his top area of choice for selling his goods.

"Dinarayo talaga namin. Minsan Batangas, Laguna, Maynila. Doon kami. Pero dito kami, prayoridad namin dito kasi may kayang bumili dito," he said.

(We travel far. Sometimes in Batangas, Laguna, Manila. We go there. But we go here, it's our priority because the visitors here have the capacity to buy.)

Mendez, a former farmer in Leyte province, said he was not new to this kind of hardship. He shared that his only wish today was that the rain stops, so more people will visit the cemetery.

"Sanay na 'ko makipagsapalaran. Sana tumila na. Pambayad ko rin 'to sa utang sa Bumbay. (I'm used to trying my luck. I just hope the rain stops. I'll use the money to pay my loan)," he said.

Will be right back

Mendez is not the only one complaining. Other vendors also complained about the rain as it affected their projected income for the season.

However, the rains brought by Tropical Depression Ramil won't stop the vendors from making a living.

Jonard Sanchez, an ice cream vendor, said he usually earns more than the cost of the selling permit in Heavenly Peace Memorial Garden yearly but this year's another story. (READ: On the job: The Filipino precariat)

"Last year okay lang kahit umaambon. Eh ngayon, ang lakas talaga eh. Di 'pa nakakabawi. Lugi talaga," he told Rappler.

(Last year's earnings were enough even though it was drizzling. But now, it's raining hard. I have to break-even. I haven't earned enough.)

The two-day permit is valid up until Wednesday but Sanchez said he'd still be back during the All Souls' Day on Thursday, November 2, to sell ice cream.

Another vendor, Doming Gopole, said he will also be back for All Souls' Day hoping people will still visit the cemetery grounds. He sells fish crackers, quail eggs, and chicharon.

Gopole said he's about to break even so he needs to be back on Thursday.

"'Di na bababa sa P300 pero malapit na. Basta may tao, papasok pa kami bukas. (It's not lower than P300 but I'm about to break-even. As long as there are visitors, I will be back inside)," he said.

Making ends meet

Every year, cemeteries are dotted with small-time vendors trying to make ends meet during Undas.

Food, clothing, cigarettes – name it and you'll have it – cemeteries are like marketplaces during the season.

Mendez, Sanchez, Gopole, and the many other vendors you see along the streets are among the 15.6 million informal sector workers in the country.





The International Labor Organization (ILO) defines informal economy workers as those "independent, self-employed, small-scale producers and distributors of goods and services." (READ: FAST FACTS: What you need to know about PH's informal sector workers)

In 2016, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies also found that 40% who are not Social Security System-dependents and are not employed in the formal economy have no health insurance

The rain this Undas has been unforgiving but the vendors only hope for a bright blue sky tomorrow before the season ends, and perhaps, earn enough to make a living in celebration of the day of the dead.– Rappler.com