IN PHOTOS: 4 years on, Yolanda survivors remember their loved ones
Four years since Super Typhoon Yolanda barreled through Eastern Visayas, survivors continue to tell tales of their survival, share the lessons they have learned, and remember those who have perished
Published 3:22 PM, November 09, 2017
Updated 3:22 PM, November 09, 2017
NOT FORGOTTEN. Four years since Super Typhoon Yolanda hit her hometown, Priscilla Mia, 73, remembers her daughter and her grandchild who died when a storm surge submerged their house in Tacloban. Photo by Ailene Liporada
MANILA, Philippines – Four years since Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) barreled through Eastern Visayas, survivors look back and remember their loved ones who perished in the disaster on November 8, 2017.
In 2013, Yolanda was considered as the strongest typhoon to ever make landfall in recent history. (READ: TIMELINE: Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan)
Its unprecedented wrath killed over 6,000 people and left billions of pesos in infrastructure damages.
The super typhoon brought strong winds and whipped up storm surges that battered parts of Eastern Visayas. State weather bureau PAGASA raised Storm Signal No. 4 in some affected areas. (READ: 4 years after Yolanda, trauma still haunts typhoon victims)
Four years on, survivors continue to tell tales of their survival, share the lessons they have learned, and remember those who died. (READ: Aftermath of Yolanda (Typhoon Haiyan): What we know)
Below are some of their stories of resilience:
Photos by Jene-Anne Pangue and Ailene Liporada.
HOPE STILL REMAINS. Analyn Pajares, 43, is a resident of Barangay 88 San Jose. She lights a candle for her sibling who has yet to be found since Super Typhoon Yolanda. She has not lost hope that someday, her sibling will come home. Photo by Jene-Anne Pangue
WAITING. Priscilla Mia, 73, lost her daughter and her grandchild to Yolanda. She lives with her other grandchildren in a bunkhouse in Costa Brava, San Jose. She feels neglected because her promised permanent house in the north of Tacloban remains unfulfilled. Photo by Jene-Anne Pangue
REMEMBERING. A child lights a candle to remember those who died during the disaster. Photo by Jene-Anne Pangue
UNITED. Taclobanons gather in memory of their departed loved ones. Photo by Jene-Anne Pangue
NOT FORGOTTEN. Those who died during the devastation of Yolanda would not be forgotten. Photo by Jene-Anne Pangue
– Rappler.com