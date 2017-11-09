Four years since Super Typhoon Yolanda barreled through Eastern Visayas, survivors continue to tell tales of their survival, share the lessons they have learned, and remember those who have perished

Published 3:22 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Four years since Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) barreled through Eastern Visayas, survivors look back and remember their loved ones who perished in the disaster on November 8, 2017.

In 2013, Yolanda was considered as the strongest typhoon to ever make landfall in recent history. (READ: TIMELINE: Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan)

Its unprecedented wrath killed over 6,000 people and left billions of pesos in infrastructure damages.

The super typhoon brought strong winds and whipped up storm surges that battered parts of Eastern Visayas. State weather bureau PAGASA raised Storm Signal No. 4 in some affected areas. (READ: 4 years after Yolanda, trauma still haunts typhoon victims)

Four years on, survivors continue to tell tales of their survival, share the lessons they have learned, and remember those who died. (READ: Aftermath of Yolanda (Typhoon Haiyan): What we know)

Below are some of their stories of resilience:

Photos by Jene-Anne Pangue and Ailene Liporada.

– Rappler.com