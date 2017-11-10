SCHEDULE: Protest activities during ASEAN Summit 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Several militant groups have lined up protest activities to raise policy issues that they believe to be "inappropriate for the country" during the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit Sunday to Tuesday, November 12 to 14. (IN PHOTOS: PH sends off 60,000 security personnel for ASEAN Summit)
A total of 21 heads of state and government, plus United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, will attend the ASEAN Summit, the head of the summit organizing committee confirmed. (READ: LIST: Important tips for newbies in rallies)
Here are some of the scheduled of protests and activities, starting Saturday, by sectoral groups
Saturday, November 11
- Anakbayan
- University of the Philippines activists will hold the International Youth Congress to tackle pressing issues like globalization, war, and fascism. A cultural night follows.
Sunday, November 12
- Anakbayan
- Start of People’s Camp
Monday, November 13
- Anakbayan
- People’s March
- Laban ng Masa
- March from the University of Santo Tomas to Philippine International Convention Center from 8-9 am
– Rappler.com
