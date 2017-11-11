The theme of the upcoming schools press conference is 'Embracing ASEAN Integration: Campus journalists' role in advancing inclusive education'

Published 11:58 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The countdown for the annual National Schools Press Conference begins.

On Saturday, November 11, student journalists who passed the rigid selection processes in their respective regions are only a hundred days away from NSPC 2018.

NSPC, also known as the “Olympics of Campus Journalism” in the Philippines, is set to gather the best campus journalists in the country from February 19 to 23, 2018 in Dumaguete City. The theme of the upcoming schools press conference is “Embracing ASEAN Integration: Campus journalists' role in advancing inclusive education.”

Dumaguete or the City of Gentle People is known for its idyllic baywalk view, bustling academic environment, refreshing tourist spots, and heritage architecture.– Rappler.com

