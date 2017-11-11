(UPDATED) MMDA opens the ASEAN lane along EDSA Northbound to the public as of 6 pm on Saturday, November 11

Published 5:58 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Angry commuters and motorists complained of being "trapped" in traffic congestion along EDSA on Saturday, November 11, two days before the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Some netizens reported being stuck for hours in EDSA as only two lanes were open for public use.

Stuck in traffic for almost 4hrs now due to the ASEAN summit. Spent 3hrs in Edsa Makati. Such a hassle. — Bei (@larrematienza) November 11, 2017

Grabe traffic ngayon. Naging free parking lot na yung buong edsa. Walang galawan mga bes — Micah Mangubat (@TheMchMngbt) November 11, 2017

bago mag-3:30 umalis kami ng bahay. dumaan kami west ave. traffic. bumalik kami dumaan kami edsa. traffic. dumaan kami q.ave..scouts,traffic. this is the reason why ayaw ko lumabas ng bahay. TRAFFIC everywhere! — Yeyeng™ (@yeyerngs) November 11, 2017

There were also reports that commuters had a hard time booking rides on ride-hailing apps Grab and Uber. Fares tripled, according to reports. (READ: Angkas 'considered as closed' – LTFRB)

HALA BAT WALANG UBER — Jewel Tomolin (@jeweltomolin_) November 11, 2017

Awang awa ako sa sarili ko walang bus, grab or uber today!!!! wtf is going on — Scheherazade (@Zades2619) November 11, 2017

Uuwi dapat akong condo today pero 600 uber pool so hinatid ako pero pucha ang walang galawan sa c5 — Pat (@pattpatatas) November 11, 2017

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has issued a warning to motorists ahead of the ASEAN Summit to avoid EDSA as vehicles will not be allowed to cross or use lanes dedicated for ASEAN delegates beginning Saturday. (READ: LOOK: Partial, total lockdown of areas during ASEAN summit)

The MMDA also tweeted Saturday afternoon to expect traffic congestion along EDSA and other major thoroughfares due to the arrival of ASEAN Summit delegates.

MMDA ALERT: To all motorists, expect heavy traffic along EDSA and other major thoroughfares due to arrival of ASEAN Summit delegates. Please take alternate routes. #mmda #teamMMDA #ASEAN2017 — Official MMDA (@MMDA) November 11, 2017

MMDA supervising operations officer Bong Nebrija advised the public to use the Scout area or C5. Meanwhile, MMDA Spokesperson Celine Pialago cautioned the public to avoid EDSA.

As of 6 pm, MMDA announced that the ASEAN lane along EDSA Northbound is open to the public until further notice.

Meanwhile, commuters also experienced long lines at the Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

Pumila ako po sa MRT ng 1pm. 5pm na ako umalis dahil hindi na umusad pila ng MRT. Aaaaahhhhhhhh — Alec Gammad (@AGottfrid) November 11, 2017

ANG LALA NG PILA SA MRT — MON (@MON__mamooon) November 11, 2017

Sowske wag kayong aalis ng bahay ngayon. Soooobrang lala ng traffic at pila sa MRT!! Yung mga galing south, bumababa na sa flyover at naglalakad na lang. pic.twitter.com/jwaS7fnI9O — Gracia (@graciabelgas) November 11, 2017

According to Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez, there are no additional trains this long weekend.

"As a matter of policy, MRT deploys 12 trains only on Saturday, Sundays, and holidays," Chavez said in a message to reporters.

