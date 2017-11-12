'Sorry to those who got hurt and affected', Lopez apologizes in a Facebook post

Published 9:16 PM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Netizens took to Twitter to criticize actress and Binibing Pilipinas Universe 1982 Maria Isabel Lopez for using the lane meant exclusively for delegates of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.(READ: Maria Isabel Lopez may lose driver's license for breaching ASEAN lane)

In a Facebook post, Lopez said that she removed the divider cones separating the ASEAN lane from the lanes open to the public to escape the horrendous traffic along EDSA on Saturday, November 11.

Lopez was among the angry motorists who complained of being "trapped" in traffic congestion along EDSA on Saturday, two days before the ASEAN Summit. (READ: EDSA 'parking lot': Commuters endure traffic ahead of ASEAN Summit)

But many netizens said that no one is above the law no matter who they are or what their excuses may be.

It may seem funny but what "Maria Isabel Lopez" did was a bad moved. Definitely consequence is on her way. I hope she learn from this lesson. Pls next time be a good example to everyone. God bless her. — James Cedric Lim (@JamesCedricLim) November 12, 2017

More like Maria Isabel Lopez thinking she's above the law. Soldiers dying for the people of Marawi is an act of bravery. This, however, is an act of arrogance and idiocy. https://t.co/O91B8TTjGb — Mary Dale (@AshJaceReid) November 12, 2017

Lopez may lose her driver's license for breaching the ASEAN lane

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) saw Lopez's action as a "serious breach of security."

Lopez has already apologized in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 12.

"Sorry to those who got hurt and affected," she said.

The 2017 ASEAN Summit will be held from November 12 to14 in the country.

The DILG announced the partial and total lock down of certain areas in the metro due to the event. This was announced earlier to warn motorists and commuters. – Rappler.com