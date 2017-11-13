For many militant groups in the Philippines, this marks their fifth day of protest related to the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings hosted Manila

MANILA, Philippines – “Ban Trump in the Philippines.”

This has been the major rallying cry of at least 2,000 protesters on Monday, November 13, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings hosted by the Philippine government. For many groups, this marked their fifth day of protest.

Laban ng Masa mobilized at least 500 protesters at their rally in Quiapo at 8:30 am. The contingent moved towards the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), the major venue for the ASEAN Summit, but T. M. Kalaw Avenue was blocked off by police.

Protesters peacefully negotiated with the police. Their request to push forward, however, was denied.

Not all protests turned out this peaceful.

Along Taft avenue, anti-riot police repelled activists with water cannon and sonic alarm. Despite being outnumbered, the police was able to hold off their barricade along the corner of Padre Faura St. and Taft Avenue, preventing protesters from going any nearer the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

Protesters also burned a 13-foot tall effigy of US President Donald Trump on Monday, November 13. The effigy featured four hands of Trump shaped into the swastika. Around 12 pm, protesters burned down the effigy they named "Fascist Spinner."

