Published 9:04 AM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In a positive turn of events, surgeons have successfully reattached the severed arm of a woman who figured in an accident at the Metro Rail Transit-3 earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said 24-year-old Angeline Fernando had a successful operation Wednesday morning, November 15, and was under observation at the Makati Medical Center.

"Angeline's arm is reconnected to her body; the bone, the nerve and vessels are reconnected. She is under observation at least until Friday," Chavez said.

Fernando fainted as she alighted the train around 2:30 pm on Tuesday. She fell on the railway tracks, and her right arm was caught in between the first and second train cars.

Chavez said that according to the Fernando's mother, Gloria, Angeline has a history of fainting spells.

"Nahihilo si Angeline minsan 'pag maraming tao. Lumalabas siya minsan sa simbahan 'pag nagsisimba kami kasi nahihirapan siya huminga 'pag maraming tao," Chavez said.

(Angeline sometimes gets dizzy when there's too many people. Sometimes, she has to leave the church since she experiences difficulty in breathing when there's too many people.)

Chavez earlier confirmed that Fernando's arm was cut near her armpit.

According to a witness, Fernando tried to climb back onto the station's platform but no one responded right away.

The Department of Transportation promised that the MRT-3 management will help Fernando’s family with the medical bills. – Rappler.com