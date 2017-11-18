'Honors undeserved do not transform the undeserving,' says former solicitor general Florin Hilbay

Published 4:40 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A year after the late dictator was buried a hero, critics asserted that former president Ferdinand Marcos should not have been buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes' Cemetery).

On November 18, 2016, the late dictator was "stealthily" buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani after the Supreme Court cleared all legal obstacles to a hero's burial for him. (READ: TIMELINE: The Marcos burial controversy)

This led to nationwide protests as activists rejected Marcos' "elevation as a hero," citing human rights atrocities and systemic plunder during his 21-year regime. (READ: Marcos years marked ‘golden age’ of the PH economy? Look at the data)

A year later, various groups and individuals continued to protest against the hero's burial for Marcos.

A year ago today, Marcos was buried at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani.



Honors undeserved do not transform the undeserving.



NOT. A. HERO. — florin hilbay (@fthilbay) November 18, 2017

Marcos is not, and will never be. The honour of being a hero cannot be bought. Whether buried in an unmarked grave or grand mausoleum, a hero is measured by his/her actions when s/he was alive. #NotAHero — OC Palanca (@OPalanca) November 18, 2017

The fight against the Marcos hero's burial, historical revisionism, and for justice for all victims of Martial Law should be linked to the broader struggle against authoritarianism, state fascism, and for justice for all victims of state violence. #MarcosNoHero #NeverForget — #MarcosNoHero #NeverForget (@campus_journo) November 18, 2017

It's been a year since they buried Ferdinand Marcos at LNMB like a thief in the night. If you still wonder why we're angry about this, kindly read up on the ff:

-The Conjugal Dictatorship (P. Mijares)

-Marcos Martial Law: Never Again (R. Robles)

-Dekada '70 (L. Bautista) (1/2) — Independent Claus (@rupertnotholmes) November 18, 2017

Several groups reiterated their call to exhume Marcos' body to prevent historical revisionism.

On 18 November 2016—a year ago today, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was buried in LNMB. We join the country in mourning and remembering the grave injustice and betrayal to the Filipino people that happened on this day. Not a hero! #MarcosNoHero pic.twitter.com/TqDaj2HAtE — USAD Ateneo (@USADadmu) November 18, 2017

A Manifesto on the 2016 Marcos Burial



Today marks the first anniversary of the burial of the late Ferdinand Marcos in the Heroes Cemetery. We must continue to stand firmly against acknowledging a dictator as a hero.#NeverAgain #NeverForget #MarcosNotAHero pic.twitter.com/mFwNsXSMwp — TAPAT (@StraightTapat) November 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Marcos loyalists celebrated the first year anniversary of Marcos' burial by paying tribute to the late strongman.

One year after our great Pres. FEM buried at LNMB! https://t.co/qWJb7ym6bE — Rhoda Angelica M. (@RhodaAngelica) November 18, 2017

Update: Handa na ang Libingan ng mga bayani sa pag gunita ng ika isang taon mula noong ilibing si dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos sa LNMB.#SalamatApo@bongbongmarcos @mmmanotoc @ManangImee pic.twitter.com/wHo6MfTzre — Federick Baltazar (@iamrickbaltazar) November 18, 2017

'Just bury the dead'

While many groups and individuals called on the public to "never forget" the atrocities of the Marcos regime, supporters made a call to "move on."

Some cited the infrastructure built during the Marcos years to prove his "heroic qualities."

See the netizen's sentiments on the issue below:

Marcos burial 1st year - Curated tweets by MovePH

– Rappler.com