'Unearth the dictator,' says an anti-Marcos group a year after the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was given a hero's burial

Published 5:49 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – An anti-Marcos group reiterated their call to exhume the body of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos from the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes' Cemetery) by bringing shovels as symbols of protest.

Anti-Marcos group Block Marcos staged a demonstration in front of the Heroes' Cemetery on Saturday, November 18.

In a statement, Block Marcos renewed their call to "unearth the dictator."

"We gather once again to remind this regime and its enablers that we will never grow tired of taking to the streets until Marcos’ remains – and all the horrors of dictatorship that he symbolizes – are exhumed from the Libingan ng mga Bayani," the group said.

Block Marcos said that they will never consider Marcos a hero despite being buried at the Heroes' Cemetery.

"One year ago today, thousands of us gathered to tell the Marcoses and the Duterte regime that we would not take their vulgar abuse of power sitting down. We took to our Heroes' Cemetery, our shrines and monuments, and our streets to assert that Ferdinand Marcos was not and will never be a hero," the group said.

"We remember their shameless disregard for justice, lest we lose sight of our duty to confront the threat of a complete regress into dictatorship that we are now facing," Block Marcos added.

Known for his close ties to the Marcoses, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the burial of the late strongman at the Heroes' Cemetery. This was a move affirmed by the Supreme Court with a vote of 9-5. (READ: TIMELINE: The Marcos burial controversy)

On November 18, 2016, the Marcoses took the country by surprise as the late dictator was "stealthily" buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani

It prompted a series of protests organized by Martial Law victims and human rights advocates.– Rappler.com

