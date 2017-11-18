If you buy one of his miniature tricycles, 'you are also helping others,' says Andy Villaruel, the Dumaguete craftsman born with no hands

Published 6:56 PM, November 18, 2017

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines – Remember Andy Villaruel, the craftsman born with no hands who went viral in 2016?

In a recent interview with Rappler, Andy shared how the videos and stories about his work creating miniature tricycles in Dumaguete City pushed him to prove even more that disabilities do not limit anyone.

According to him, going viral on social media helped change his life for the better.

"Nagpapasalamat ako doon kasi dagdag inspirasyon 'yun para sa akin tapos nakapagbibigay ng mensahe na nakakataba sa puso. Nakakadagdag po ng tiwala sa sarili ko," he said. (I am thankful because their messages inspired me to work harder. It boosted by self-confidence)

Diligent and hardworking

Julius Lusaya, his employer, said that their sales skyrocketed since the Rappler video of Andy was uploaded online.

But even as their sales doubled, Andy did not give up on the job – unlike many of the people Julius trained.

"'Yung mga tine-train ko, hindi nila kaya. Siguro kasi dito sa amin, 'yung mga bisyo, tulad ng inom at paninigarilyo, bawal 'yan sa akin. Kaya siguro di nila ma-resist rules ko,” Julius said.

(The people I previously trained gave up. Maybe it is because vices like drinking and smoking are not allowed here. I think they were not able to resist my rules.)

Before working for Julius, Andy himself was a frequent smoker and drinker. But with his determination to succeed at work, Andy was able to get rid of these vices, according to Julius.

Currently, Andy is helping send his younger sister to college. He also plans to study again so he can do more at work.

"Si Andy, determinado pa talaga. Balak pa nga niya mag-electronics. Tinuturan ko rin siya. Balak ko papaaralin ko na lang siya sa TESDA," Julius said.

(Andy is really a determined person. He even wants to study electronics. Sometimes I teach him. I also plan to send him to TESDA to study electronics)

Buy a tricycle

Those interested to buy miniature tricycles may do so by visiting their Facebook page.

For Andy, buying a tricycle he made means more than just a simple purchase from Dumaguete City.

"'Pag nag-order ka nito, hindi ka lang bumili ng isang souvenir mula dito sa Dumaguete. Bumili na rin kayo ng isang gawa ng akalaing mong tao na may kapansanan at wala nang magawa sa buhay. Tumulong na rin kayo sa kapwa niyo," Andy said.

(When you order one, you don't just buy a souvenir from Dumaguete. You also buy one from a person with disability, whom others may initially judge as incapable or worthless. If you buy one, you are also helping others.) – Rappler.com