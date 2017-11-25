AGENDA: Truth, Trust, and Democracy in the Age of Selfies, Trolls, and Bots

AGENDA: Truth, Trust, and Democracy in the Age of Selfies, Trolls, and Botsdesktop
This public forum on November 28 aims to promote a better understanding of the nature of digital platforms and how they affect public opinion
Social media and digital platforms have been both a blessing and a curse.
While these have helped disseminate critical information as well as give the ordinary citizen a voice, these have also fostered the rise of a disinformation ecosystem that distributes falsehood, from the simply misleading to outright fabrications.
What can be done to prevent the use of digital platforms to undermine and weaken democracies? How can ordinary citizens take part in this effort?
All these will be tackled in a public forum called "Truth, Trust, and Democracy in the Age of Selfies, Trolls, and Bots" on Tuesday, November 28, from 8 am to 5 pm, at The Eye, Green Sun Hotel, Makati City.
This forum will gather campus journalists, student leaders, educators, bloggers, and other stakeholders in journalism to promote a better understanding of the nature of digital platforms and how they affect public opinion.
It also aims to stimulate a conversation around opportunities and threats to democracy in the age of selfies, bots, fake accounts, and trolls.
Here is the program for this public forum. You may click or hover on the names of speakers and panelists for more information.
|9:30 am
|National Anthem
|9:35 am
|Opening Remarks
Maria Ressa
CEO and Executive Editor, Rappler
|10:00 am
|Teaching as Truth-telling
Leonor Briones
Secretary, Department of Education
|10:30 am
|Exercise: Are you living in a filter bubble?
|10:45 am
|Digital forensics: Bots, trolls, memes and their influence on global politics
Graham Brookie
Deputy Director and Managing Editor, Digital Forensic Research Lab, Atlantic Council
|11:15 am
|Interview - Are machines editing and shaping our perceptions of reality? What can be done?
- Carly Nyst, Privacy International
- Nick Monaco, Oxford Computational Propaganda Project
|11:40 am
|Interview - Gender and cyberbullying: What can be done?
Julie Posetti
Head of Digital Editorial Capability, Fairfax Media
|12:00 pm
|Lunch Break
|1:30 pm
|Exercise: Truth or Falsehood?
|1:40 pm
|Interview - Making facts matter: Dimensions of disinformation
- Claire Wardle, First Draft Network
|1:50 pm
|Panel - A world without gatekeepers: What are the limits of free speech?
- Ed Lingao, TV5
- Carlos Conde, Human Rights Watch
- Tonyo Cruz, blogger and columnist, Manila Bulletin
- Lisandro Claudio, De La Salle University
|2:40 pm
|Journalism in the age of information plenty: Championing the people's right to know
Free Press Unlimited
|3:00 pm
|Panel - Fake news and democracy: What educators and the academe can do?
- Clarissa David, University of the Philippines - Diliman
- Dr. Cheryll Ruth Soriano, De La Salle University
|3:30 pm
|Interview - Hate speech and democracies: Where do you draw the line on free expression?
David Kaye, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression
|3:40 pm
|Panel - Restoring trust in the age of filter bubbles: Challenges for newsrooms today
- Ging Reyes, ABS-CBN News
- John Nery, Philippine Daily Inquirer
- Chay Hofileña, Rappler
- Yvonne Chua, Vera Files
- Melinda Quintos-De Jesus, Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility
|4:20 pm
|Closing Remarks
Gemma Mendoza
President, Journalism for Nation Building Foundation
This event is organized by the Journalism for Nation Building Foundation (JNBF) and Rappler, in cooperation with Free Press Unlimited (FPU), the US Embassy in the Philippines, Green Sun Hotel, PLDT, the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR), Blogwatch, the Philippine Association of Communication Educators (PACE), the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP), and Blogapalooza. – Rappler.com