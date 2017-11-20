The annual observance will run from November 20 to 24

Published 9:38 PM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will observe the Climate Change Consciousness Week from November 20, Monday, until November 24, Friday.

Proclamation No. 1667, s. 2008, introduced the observance to raise awareness on global warming "through broad and intensive information and educational campaigns."

The Climate Change Commission (CCC), which was mandated to lead the annual drive, organized various activities that will tackle the science and policy behind global warming. (READ: #ClimateActionPH: It’s time for the Philippines to get serious about climate change)

Some of the topics to be discussed in these activities include policy and climate action,health concerns, best practices in local climate change action planning, and survival funding.

Meanwhile, side events will highlight the following themes:

Making Philippine hospitals climate smart

Tansitioning to a green economy

Making schools climate resilient

Climate and disaster risk financing

The week-long clebration will be held at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay . – Rappler.com