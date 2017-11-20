Climate Change Consciousness Week events: 'Science, policy, and climate action'
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will observe the Climate Change Consciousness Week from November 20, Monday, until November 24, Friday.
Proclamation No. 1667, s. 2008, introduced the observance to raise awareness on global warming "through broad and intensive information and educational campaigns."
The Climate Change Commission (CCC), which was mandated to lead the annual drive, organized various activities that will tackle the science and policy behind global warming. (READ: #ClimateActionPH: It’s time for the Philippines to get serious about climate change)
Some of the topics to be discussed in these activities include policy and climate action,health concerns, best practices in local climate change action planning, and survival funding.
Meanwhile, side events will highlight the following themes:
- Making Philippine hospitals climate smart
- Tansitioning to a green economy
- Making schools climate resilient
- Climate and disaster risk financing
The week-long clebration will be held at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay . – Rappler.com