'Moving Pictures: Artists for Human Dignity' showcases the reality of human dignity in the country amid abuses against social justice through art. The exhibit runs from November 22 to December 10.

MANILA, Philippines – Human rights group Active Vista launched a photo exhibit in Mandaluyong ahead of Bonifacio Day (November 30) and the International Day of Human Rights (December 10).

"Moving Pictures: Artists for Human Dignity" showcases the reality of human dignity in the country amid abuses against social justice through art.

The exhibit is ongoing and will continue until December 10.

Cha Roque, part of the organizing team, told Rappler that each photo tells compelling stories and issues that need to be addressed. (READ: Things to know: Human rights in the Philippines)

"The goal is like to bring them together so that it has more impact so that when the viewers will see it, they care about the current political situation," Roque said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Art for advocacies

Art have been used by many organizations in the Philippines in helping them express their advocacies.

Moving Pictures: Artists for Human Dignity serves as visual aid for its audience in such a way that it tells stories that words simply cannot.

Fourteen visual artists and photojournalists contributed to the exhibit. Among them are:

AG Sano

Efren Ricalde

Eloisa Lopez

Geloy Concepcion

Hannah Reyes Morales

Jes Aznar

Luis Liwanag

Nana Buxani

Neil Daza

Nikki Luna

Raffy Lerma

Ricky Rocamora

Veejay Villafranca

Xyza Bacani

For Roque, Filipinos are very visual and not easily engaged through oral stories only.

"But, if you have photos or film, it is easier, as it affects [the] emotions," she shares. (READ: A rare time a human rights issue captivates PH social media)

Art and its creators have a big role in advocating different social issues because of it power to engage, said Roque. For her, art is a different way of showing support for a cause and it tells stories without forcing others what to do and how to act.

"It is told in narratives through creatives expression and aside from that, it showcases Filipino talent," said the organizer.

Societal change through art

Roque called on artists to continue their craft in helping change society.

According to Roque, being an artist who supports an advocacy is a challenge given the current political situation. (READ: Hate human rights? They protect freedoms you enjoy)

"Hindi siya madali, it will take time. It will take hundreds of artwork pero sana hindi sila mapagod," she said.

(It's not easy. It will take time. It will take hundreds of artworks but I hope they don't get tired.)

Roque added one artwork may not immediately change one's perspective, as changing a person's perspective takes time.

Explained Roque, "I want to encourage them, that [their art] affects what is happening, pero hindi ganun lang kabilis. (I want to encourage them that their art affects what is happening but it takes time)." – Rappler.com

