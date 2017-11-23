Tune in as we discuss ways to fight sexual harassment on Friday, November 24, at 4 pm

Published 9:40 PM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – According to a 2016 study by the Safe Cities Metro Manila program, 3 in 5 women have experienced sexual harassment at least once in their lifetime.

The same study also showed that one in 7 women experience it at least once every week.

Majority of sexual harassment incidents experienced by women were verbal but around 34% of women experienced groping and being harassed by public exposure, or flashing of private parts by men. (READ: The many faces of sexual harassment in PH)

Despite the alarming figures, many women remain silent for fear of being called a "whore" or being told that "she enjoyed it anyway."

Limitations in the law make it hard for women to report sexual harassment cases. Republic Act No. 7877 or the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995 classifies sexual harassment as something "committed in a work or education-related environment."

How do we end sexual harassment?

On Friday, November 24, at 4 pm, Rappler social media producer Marguerite de Leon will talk to Quezon City Administrator Aldrin Cuña, the Institute of Politics and Governance's Arline Santos, artist Nikki Luna, and UN Women's Chang Jordan on ways to end sexual harassment.

Participate in the conversation by tweeting with #SafeCities or #FreeFromFear. – Rappler.com