MANILA, Philippines - In this season of giving, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) or the UN Refugee Agency, invites you to share the gift of hope and empowerment to thousands of families displaced by conflict and violence.

The fighting in Marawi City in southern Philippines from May to October 2017 has displaced nearly 360,000 people. Meanwhile, more than 600,000 stateless Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh to escape escalating violence in Myanmar since late August 2017.

What are the stories behind the moving images of the evacuees? How can you help displaced families from Marawi City and the Rohingya refugees?

Voltaire Tupaz, editor of Rappler's civic engagement arm MovePH, speaks to multi-awarded journalist and UNHCR advocate Atom Araullo on Rappler Talk on Saturday, November 25, at 2 pm.

Araullo has recently visited Bangladesh to shoot his documentary on the plight of the Rohingya refugees. Araullo's first "i-Witness" documentary will air on GMA-7 on December 2. -Rappler.com