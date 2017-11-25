University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman lights the Oblation centerpiece called Mulat for this year's Christmas season

Published 6:48 PM, November 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Mulat, a giant colorful eye at the center of the Oblation Plaza, was unveiled by the University of the Philippines (UP) administration on Friday, November 24, during the "Pag-iilaw para sa Pasko 2017 at Konsiyerto sa Plaza" at the UP Diliman Campus.

The lighting of Mulat and the rest of the installation was the main attraction of the event.

The masterpiece was created by Toym Imao, a member of the UP fine arts faculty. Imao said that Mulat represents diversity of visions and perspectives.

Imao added that Mulat represents the university as "an entity that watches over its people and serves as an oculus to critical thought."

The lighting of Mulat was accompanied with performances from the UP Staff Chorale, UP Dance Company, and alternative rock band Sandwhich. – Rappler.com

Iona Mendoza is a Rappler intern. She is studying journalism at the University of Santo Tomas.