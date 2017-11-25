This 'experiential museum' hopes to make its visitors reflect on what they can do as individuals to fight violence against women (VAW)

Published 10:28 PM, November 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – What forms of violence do women experience?

In line with their 18-day campaign to end violence against women (VAW), the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), in partnership with the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), organized an "experiential museum" to show the hard truths surrounding this issue. (READ: Plight of raped wives, pimped daughters shown in new museum)

More than recounting the plight of women who experience violence, PCW said the museum hopes to make its visitors reflect on what they can do as individuals.

Watch this video report by Rappler's Raisa Serafica.

– Rappler.com