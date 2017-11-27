The Mirisbiris Garden and Nature Center in Albay becomes a blessing for out-of-school youth

Published 8:00 AM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Visitors to the Mirisbiris Garden and Nature Center in Salvacion, Sto Domingo, Albay get a warm welcome as they enter a paradise of greenery that also offers a breathtaking view of the beach.

The ecotourism center is the brainchild of couple Chris and Glenda Newhall. Chris is a volcanologist from Northern California, while Glenda used to be a teacher in Naga City who eventually became a nurse in the United States. They met as peace corps volunteers back in the 1970s.

In 2005, the Newhall couple decided to move to the Philippines and retire in Salvacion.

They opened up Mirisbiris to the public a decade later, in 2015. Aside from building an ecotourism center as their retirement place and as an educational facility for the youth, the couple wanted to help out the community.

"When we were in the US, it had always been our dream to come back to the Philippines and have a garden and do this educational thing for kids," said Glenda.

More than that, Mirisbiris became the answer to Salvacion's out-of-school youth.

"We started sending kids [to school] from our pockets. But now that we have this, we are able to support a little bit from the produce of this camp," Glenda said.

Hobby turned blessing in disguise

"Our concept with Mirisbiris began as a combination of an interest in having a big tropical garden. Just a personal interest, a hobby if you will. And also interest in offering or making an environmental education center," said Chris.

They realized that building such a center could bring profits, which they could then use for other initiatives.

"We can earn a little bit of money that way. And we take that money and use it for scholarships for kids from Salvacion and also for livelihood for employing the staff of Salvacion to work here," Chris said.

Aside from having scholars, they also help mothers from Salvacion.

"One of the other projects that we have is the project of the Salvacion Mothers Society, Incorporated. They make bags out of garbage, tetra packs," Glenda said.

As of 2017, the Newhalls are funding the education of 17 college scholars. The scholars can choose any degree they want as long as they qualify for a state university or college.

"We do not ask them to focus on particular subjects. Anything that they want to study, we will support it as long as they are going to [a] state college," said Glenda.

They have already sent at least 30 students to college since they started funding scholars. During summer, these scholars go back to the center and teach young kids who do not fare well in reading. This is their way of giving back to the Newhall couple.

"We ask the teachers to recommend 5 or more students from each class who have not mastered reading. And we help them here for 20 days. We have our scholars and also other high school students to come and help us," Glenda added.

Eco-friendly destination

The Newhalls make sure that their place is eco-friendly.

"The roof is made from translucent PVC plastic. We don't have to use lights during the daytime. It's very open so we do not have to use any air-conditioning," said Chris.

"All of these things are trying to minimize basically the impact on the environment and our expenses too," he added.

Students also go on field trips to Mirisbiris.

"We are partners in education. We have a project right now with the Bicol National High School. It's to partner with their senior high school program in agriculture. They're focusing on agriculture and we can help them with organic gardening and horticulture," said Glenda.

The Newhalls hope more tourists and students would visit Mirisbiris, not just to learn about nature but also to help with the couple's advocacy for education.

"We would like to invite people to come and help us make this Mirisbiris garden grow. Help us with our advocacy so that we can send more kids to school." – Rappler.com