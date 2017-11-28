In the age of selfies, trolls, and bots, facts matter immensely to the Filipino netizen

Published 6:21 PM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – How much do facts matter to the Filipino netizen?

They are clearly top priority, going by the responses to Rappler's callout during the public forum "Truth, Trust, and Democracy in the Age of Selfies, Trolls and Bots",

Rappler encouraged both netizens and the participants at the forum on Tuesday, November 28, in Makat City, to tweet their thoughts and observations using the hashtag #FactsMatterPH.

The hashtag trended nationally on Twitter a few hours into the event:

So what were the concerns voiced in these tweets? Quite a lot:

What do you have to say about truth, trust, and democracy in this day and age? Share your thoughts on the publishing platform X! – Rappler.com