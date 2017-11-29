The Department of Social Welfare and Development says it will listen to the families and work with them as they recover from the crisis

Published 3:30 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided "Kambalingan" packages – a Maranao term for "homecoming" – to internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Marawi City, as part of the government's early recovery efforts. (READ: Marawi rehab prioritizes clearing of buildings, residents' return)

The Marawi siege erupted on May 23 as clashes began between terrorists and government forces. President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city's liberation on October 17 after top terrorist leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute were killed on October 16. Combat operations officially ended on October 23.

The packages distributed to the families contained food packs good for 17 days, hygiene kits, kitchen kits, and P5,000 in financial aid. (READ: What evacuees can expect from gov't when they return to Marawi)

Based on the latest data from DSWD Field Office (FO) XII, a total of P112,008,964 worth of assistance has been provided to returning IDPs from barangays Basak Malutlut, Marawi Poblacion, East Basak, Luksa Datu, Matampay, Tampilong, Datu Saber, Bo. Green, Panggao Saduc, Lumbaca Toros, Bacolod Chico, Toros, Tuca, Poona Marantao, Dayawan, Pindolonan, Bangon, Fort, and Amito Matrantao.

The DSWD also said a total of P102,266,000 in cash-for-work (CFW) assistance has been released to some 51,133 beneficiaries across Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) to provide a temporary source of livelihood for the IDPs.

"We are consistently coordinating with agency members of Task Force Bangon Marawi to ensure that the needs of our affected kababayans (countrymen) are addressed,” said DSWD officer-in-charge Emmanuel Leyco.

The DSWD also aims to create a team with the Department of Health (DOH) and the local government to provide psychosocial care for freed hostages and their families which will be spearheaded by Maranao-speaking staff from the DSWD field office.

"Social workers are currently conducting case management and social preparation which include evaluation for needed services and interventions for our vulnerable sectors such as PWDs, elderly, and children," Leyco added.

In addition, a DSWD satellite office will be established to meet the needs of the returning families.

"Our goal here is to show that the families are not just mere numbers affected by the incident. They have their own stories to tell. They have their own rich culture before the conflict. They have their own lives. What we need is to listen to them and work with them as they rise from their current condition," Leyco said. – Rappler.com