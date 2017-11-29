Several protests and activities are lined up on Thursday, November 30, to mark Bonifacio Day not just in Metro Manila

Published 2:28 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Various cause-oriented groups will hold activities and mass protests across the country on Thursday, November 30, to commemorate Bonifacio Day.

November 30, 2017, marks the 154th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, father of the Philippine revolution against Spanish colonizers.

Civil society groups and activists will stage these activities scheduled during this holiday, the same day supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte are set to hold rallies, also nationwide, to declare support for the Chief Executive's proposal to establish a "revolutionary government." (OPINION: RevGov will destroy democratic and economic gains)

Here is a running list of activities for Thursday:

Metro Manila

11 am , Liwasang Bonifacio: Anakbayan is organizing a protest action here, then will march to Mendiola by 12 pm. The group aims to celebrate the heroism of Bonifacio and condemn the “fascist regime” of President Duterte.

3-6 pm, Novotel Hotel in Cubao, Quezon City: Dakila will gather more than 300 Filipino youth leaders for the “Heroes Hub: Youth empowerment summit.” The summit aims to start the discussion on how Filipino heroes like Andres Bonifacio fought for the country’s freedom. Through this discussion, Dakila hopes to help the youth identify the existing challenges our nation faces today and determine how the lessons of history may help build a nation anchored in a culture of heroism.

Pampanga

8:30 am, Northwalk in San Fernando: Kilusan and Workers for People’s Liberation (WPL), with the Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator na Tutol sa PUV Phase-Out (Stop), will converge here to voice out their various demands for President Duterte. The protest caravan will then head to the following stops: Pamintuan Mansion, Plaza Miranda, Balibago, and Salakot in Clark.

