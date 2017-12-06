The tree symbolizes the hope of residents of Sta Cruz, Zambales, and Manicani, Eastern Samar, that open-pit mining activities in those areas will soon end

Published 9:16 AM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – At the onset of the Christmas season, Kampuhan ng Mamamayan Laban sa Malakihang Pagmimina at Open-Pit Mining lit a Christmas tree on Monday, December 4.

The tree, according to the group, symbolizes the hope of residents Sta Cruz, Zambales, and Manicani, Eastern Samar, that the open-pit mining in those areas will soon end.

Residents of Manicani have been encamped in front of the DENR for 26 days as of December 4, to demand the immediate halt in mining operations in their islands. The mine permits expired on October 27. (READ: Meet this 11-year-old advocate against Manicani mining)

In an earlier statement released on November 30, Philippine Misereor Partnership Incorporated (PMPI) welcomed the announcement of President Rodrigo Duterte upholding DENR DAO 2017-10, imposing a ban on the open-pit method of mining for copper, gold, silver, and complex ores in the country.

“Open pit mining in very small islands in the country will not only destroy the terrestrial make-up of these islands but negatively impacts the aquatic resources of the country as well,” PMPI said.

Below are some photos from the camp outside DENR:

– Rappler.com