The Philippines is featured in the 24 Hours of Reality on December 5 at 2pm, which tackles climate justice with invited global thought leaders including Senator Loren Legarda

Published 2:30 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - On December 4 to 5, former US Vice President Al Gore hosts The Climate Reality Project’s seventh-annual 24 Hours of Reality broadcast - 24 Hours of Reality: Be the Voice of Reality - a 24-hour live event, empowering millions watching worldwide to use their voices to speak up for solutions, science, and truth at this decisive point in history. It will be carried by broadcast partners globally, and streamed live online at 24HoursofReality.org.

Celebrities, musicians, elected officials, and thought leaders will join the broadcast to highlight the importance of climate activism around the world.

The Philippines will be featured in the 8th hour of the 24 Hours of Reality on December 5 at 2pm, which will tackle discuss climate justice with invited Filipino thought leaders including Republic of the Philippines Senator Loren Legarda, Manila Observatory Executive Director Dr Antonio La Viña and, at 4pm, with Greenpeance Southeast Asia executive director Naderev Saño.

Special performances by: Multi-Grammy award-winning, international superstar Sheryl Crow previewing “Long Way Back,” from the Front and Center Music Series debuting February 8 on public television Ryan Tedder and Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic performing their hit song “Truth to Power” as featured in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Indian music sensation Shaan, premiering his video “Janiye,” an ode to the beautiful Kashmir, which is under threat from climate change K-pop star Jay Park , premiering the English version of his song “Yacht” Now United in their first televised performance.



Musical guests: Annie Lennox, Alli Simpson, Sandro Cavazza performing Avicii ft. Sandro Cavazza ‘Without You’, Belinda Carlisle, Billy Bragg, Christy Altomare, Ellie Goulding, G.E.M., The Hives, Iggy Pop, Jason Mraz, Jean-Michel Jarre, The Killers, Levi Hummon, Maná, Midnight Oil, Minzy, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Phe Reds, Rag’n’Bone Man, Shawn Mendes, Shye Ben Tzur & The Rajasthan Express, Spencer Ludwig, Tall Heights and Young Paris.

Celebrity appearances: Patrick Adams, Ed Begley Jr., Mariah Carey, Sam Champion, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Tim Daly, Helen Hunt, Téa Leoni, Jonathan Scott, and Calum Worthy.

Elected officials and thought leaders: President of Chile Michelle Bachelet, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, California Governor Jerry Brown, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Bonn Lord Mayor Ashok-Alexander Sridharan, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, Tshwane Executive Mayor Solly Tshepiso Msimanga, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, Warsaw Mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, Philippines Senator Loren Legarda, and World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

This year’s 24 Hours of Reality will explore the extraordinary climate activism happening all across the planet, highlighting inspiring stories of politicians, businesses, communities, and everyday people standing up and illustrating how we can all make a difference, right now, right when our planet needs us most.

The program will begin on Monday, December 4 at 6:00 PM EST and will be broadcast live from New York City’s Roosevelt Island. The broadcast will travel around the globe highlighting stories of climate activism in six regions: North America, Oceania, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Al Gore will also share stories and statistics from the iconic slideshow presentation featured in the film "An Inconvenient Truth" and the recently-released "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power." - Rappler.com