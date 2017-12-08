The urban poor group cites President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-poor policies and his failed promises to resolve homelessness, job insecurity, contractualization, and rising prices of basic goods

Published 7:38 AM, December 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Two days before International Human Rights Day, Kadamay led the urban poor in a march to Mendiola for a protest rally urging the ouster of President Rodrigo Duterte.

On Friday, December 8, Kadamay criticized the Duterte administration's anti-poor policies and said that many Filipinos have had "enough."

"On his almost two years in office, Duterte only exposed himself to be merciless, harsh, hateful, and tyrannous against the poor," said Maricel Babatio, spokesperson of Kadamay in Metro Manila.

They cited Duterte's failed promises in resolving homelessness, job insecurity, contractualization, and rising prices of basic goods as the primary grounds for the "Oust Duterte" call.

Kadamay noted the rising number of killings due to the drug war of the Duterte administration. It said that the campaign only kills the poor and does not address the root causes of drug use and abuse, which is poverty.

"Duterte's Oplan Tokhang targets only the poor and has no clear program in resolving the drug probem in the country," Babatio added. (READ: TIMELINE: The PNP's use of the term 'deaths under investigation’)

Here are some photos from the rally:

On November 22, Kadamay members protested outside the National Housing Authority (NHA) office seeking the faster distribution of unoccupied houses intended for police and soldiers. This was 9 months after President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to give them the houses. – Rappler.com