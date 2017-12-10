Livelihood, educational assistance for children and nutritional feeding are the next program of the Diocese of Novaliches for the families.

Published 8:34 AM, December 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, December 9, 154 families of victims of extrajudicial killings from the 8 parishes in Novaliches gathered during the first Christmas get-together organized by the Diocese of Novaliches in Lagro, Quezon City.

"The gathering aims to accompany them in healing, to move forward with hope and to fight for justice," said Fr. Antonio E. Labiao, Vicar General for Pastoral Affairs of the diocese.

The Diocese of Novaliches conducted activities such as medical mission, gift giving, legal counselling, and games and entertainment for the families. Novaliches Bishop Antonio Tobias led the mass at noon.

Last October 18, Bishop Tobias, Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, Barangay Batasan Hills, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) signed a partnership agreement for a local drug rehabilitation program involving the Batasan area. (READ: Novaliches bishop, QC gov't, PNP sign drug rehab deal)

Here are some of photos from the event.

- Rappler.com