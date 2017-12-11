The holidays turn somber for those whose loved ones died in extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte administration's war on drugs

Published 10:00 AM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Festive music blared from the speakers as 179 families attended a Christmas party at the Sacred Heart Village in Quezon City on Saturday, December 9.

Despite the celebratory music, however, there was sadness in the air as well.

It was, after all, not a typical Christmas party. The families present had lost a loved one to the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

The gathering had been organized by the Diocese of Novaliches to help the families heal and move forward as they fight for justice. (IN PHOTOS: Families of EJK victims celebrate early Christmas)

'No more celebration'

It served, at least for some, as a little escape from the pain and grief they have experienced from losing their loved ones.

Fe, for instance, lost her nephew Adrian in a police operation in Novaliches in August 2016. Adrian and his wife Vivian were reportedly killed while they were sleeping.

For Christmas this year, Fe promised to bring together the 7 children that the couple left behind. Fe shared that she and Vivian's parents had agreed to share the responsibility of raising the orphans – 3 are with Fe, while the 4 others are with their grandparents.

"Ang gusto lang talaga nila, magkasama-sama sila, kasi 'yun ang nakasanayan nila dati, sama-sama," Fe said, sobbing. "Gagawa talaga ako ng paraan para makapag-celebrate sila ng sama-sama ngayong Pasko."

(What they really want is to be together, just like what they're used to. I will really find a way to make sure they will celebrate Christmas together.)

For Cecilia, mother of 19-year-old Asoy, Christmas is no longer worth celebrating. Asoy, a graduate of a vocational automotive course, died last July in front of their house.

"Sabi ko sa mga anak ko, huwag na tayo mag-ano, mag-Pasko, nalulungkot lang ako dahil wala na ang anak kong isa," Cecilia said.

(I told my other children that we should no longer celebrate Christmas. I'm sad because one of my kids is gone.)

According to Cecilia, Asoy was a sweet, cheerful son. He even promised to buy a car so that he could help their family.

"Hindi na nga masaya sa bahay namin eh. Tapos kapag matutulog ka makikita mong kulang ang mga anak mo. Ang hirap lang talaga. Maski walang makain basta kumpleto 'yung mga anak ko," Cecilia shared while crying.

(Our home is no longer happy. Whenever I'm about to go to sleep, I see that my children are no longer complete. It's really difficult. I don't mind not having anything to eat as long as my children are complete.)

Confronting challenges

While losing a loved one is tough, Bishop Antonio Tobias urged everyone to draw strength from their struggles.

"Ang nakaraan, mga nangyari, ay nakaraan na. Ibig sabihin, gusto ng Panginoon daanan mo 'yan. Daanan natin lahat ng ating mga pangkasalukuyan na mga pagsubok sapagkat diyan lamang lalakas ang inyong kalooban," he said.

(What is past is past. The Lord wants you to go through that. Let us persevere amid all the challenges because it is through them that we will find strength.)

During Tobias' homily, he also assured the victims' families that the Catholic Church is listening to the cries of the poor.

"Sa totoo hindi naman kayo nag-iisa. Nandito ang mga kapatid ninyo. Alam 'nyo itong ginagawa natin (church workers) ngayon, nakakapagbigay dapat ng lakas ng loob. 'Yan po ang diwa ng isang Kristiyano – 'di ka nagiisa," he added.

(You are not alone. All your brothers and sisters in faith are with you. This gathering should help strengthen your resolve. That is the essence of being a Christian – you are not alone.)

Thousands have been killed in both police operations and vigilante-style killings since President Rodrigo Duterte began his drug war in July 2016, including children and teenagers. (READ: Impunity: The Church of the Resistance)

Recently, the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, known as the Baclaran Church, generated buzz on social media after temporarily replacing the INRI inscription on a crucifix with "Stop the killings" written on a piece of cardboard. (LOOK: Baclaran Church reminds faithful Jesus was an EJK victim too)

Last July, the Diocese of Caloocan joined the Walk for Life. They marched from San Ildefonso Parish to the Church of San Jose de Navotas to pray for victims, similar to the Walk for Life attended by around 10,000 people in Manila back in February.

Duterte has repeatedly slammed the Catholic Church, saying it should help address the country's drug problem instead of criticizing the anti-drug campaign. The Church, in fact, has been handling drug rehabilitation programs, such as one in Bulacan that has been running for more than two decades.

"Laban sa droga – kaya may namamatay diyan kasi laban 'yan eh, labanan. Pero para sa ating mga Kristiyano, ang buhay ay labanan pero dapat walang namamatay. Iyan ang ating ipakikita sa ngayon," Tobias said.

(People get killed in the war on drugs because that is a war. For us Christians, life is also a war but nobody should get killed. That's what we should uphold.) – Rappler.com