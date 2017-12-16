Janet Romulon, an evacuee in Tacloban City, protects her 3 dogs in the middle of Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak)

Published 12:40 AM, December 17, 2017

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – As strong winds and heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) pounded Tacloban City on Saturday, December 16, Janet Romulon left the evacuation center and hurried back home.

She was worried about her 3 dogs.

"They're stuck inside the house. I returned to make sure they're all right," Romulon said.

Pets were not allowed in the evacuation center, according to Romulon.

Romulon's family was among the 750 families that sought shelter in evacuation centers across Tacloban City.

The city was placed under state of calamity on Friday, December 15, due to widespread flooding and landslides.