Virgilio Doctor goes to LTFRB to file a case against Cherish Sharmaine Interior for physical injuries and damage to property

Published 6:50 PM, December 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The taxi driver who was slapped by a woman motorist over an alleged traffic row filed a complaint against her with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday, December 18.

In a viral video on Facebook posted on Sunday, December 17, the taxi driver, Virgilio Doctor, 52, was seen slapped by a woman several times along Congressional Avenue in Quezon City. His taxi was also slammed with a golf club.

The woman was identified as Cherish Sharmaine Interior, 31, a supervisor at a business processing outsourcing (BPO) company.

Doctor went to LTFRB to file a case against Interior for physical injuries and damage to property. He was met by LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada on Monday afternoon.

"Okay lang po sa 'kin lahat-lahat, nag-sorry na po ako kung sakaling ako man ang nagkamali. Kaso mananakit pa. Pinalo na nga ng tubo, wala namang masyadong basag sa salamin konti-konti lang," Doctor told his neighbor, Gilbert Manalili, in a video interview.

(Everything is fine for me, I asked for forgiveness if ever I was at fault. But did she have to hurt me? She even slammed [my taxi with a golf club], my [windshield] damaged a bit.)

Doctor said he felt lightheaded after being physically assaulted by Interior. He told Manalili that he has suffered from stroke that's why he has difficulty walking and talking as seen in the video.

Land Transportation Office (LTO) law enforcement director Francis Ray Almora told Rappler that the LTO will produce a report on the incident on Tuesday, December 19.

The viral video has been viewed over 10 million times and shared by 228,800 users on Facebook. – Rappler.com