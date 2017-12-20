The low pressure area enters the country just two days after Urduja batters the eastern parts

Published 4:54 PM, December 20, 2017

MANIL, Philippines – National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) advised the public to prepare again as the new low pressure area (LPA), which entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), could develop into a tropical depression in the next 24-48 hours. If it does, it will be named Vinta.

“Pinapaaalahanan po natin ang ating mga kababayan na mag-monitor po tayo ng mga weather updates at manatili po tayong alerto,” OCD Spokesperson Romina Marasigan said. (We remind the public to monitor weather updates and be alert at all times.)

In a press conference on Wednesday, December 20, NDRRMC said that once the LPA intensifies into a tropical depression, operations of all maritime-related activities in the eastern seaboard of Mindanao and Leyte will be disrupted. (READ: Tropical Depression Urduja now over West PH Sea)

According to PAGASA, the LPA was last seen 925 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. (READ: Groups provide relief aid to Urduja-hit Biliran)

The low-pressure area entered the country just two days after Urduja battered the eastern parts of the country with 6 recorded landfalls before weakening into a tropical depression.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) confirmed that Urduja left 41 dead and 45 missing with 171 houses partially or totally damaged.

At present, 11,715 families are housed in 235 evacuation centers. The Department of Social Welfare and Development, along with local government units, spearheaded relief operations for residents affected by the tropical storm. (LOOK: Not even storm Urduja can stop these newlyweds in Eastern Samar)

Stranded passengers were also allowed to travel as the weather improved; operations in affected ports are now back to normal. Authorities are also restoring electricity in affected parts of Cebu, Biliran, Eastern and Northern Samar. – Rappler.com