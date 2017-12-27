DSWD distributes cash aid to affected areas in the municipalities of Bacolod Kalawi, Madalum, Wato Balindong, and Tugaya in Lanao del Sur

Published 5:30 PM, December 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) extended financial assistance to the families affected by Typhoon Vinta (Tembin).

On Monday, December 25, DSWD Region XII with Director Bai Zorahayda Taha distributed cash aid to the bereaved families of the victims from several affected areas in Lanao del Sur – including the municipalities of Bacolod Kalawi, Madalum, Wato Balindong, and Tugaya.

Disaster responders, volunteers, and residents brought 1,000 family food packs, 1,000 hygiene kits, and 1,000 malongs in Barangay Dalama in Munai, Lanao del Norte on Monday.

The field office in Soccsksargen also continues to monitor the condition of Internally Displaced Persons from tent cities in the region who relocated to different schools for the continuous provision of assistance.

Meanwhile, DSWD's Rapid Emergency Telecommunications Team has set up emergency telecommunications through Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN) terminals and brought in satellite phones at Pindulunan village in Munai, Lanao del Norte. BGAN terminals connect a laptop computer to broadband internet in remote areas.

Pindulunan village is among those barangays severely hit by Vinta and is a geographically isolated and disadvantaged area, according to DSWD.

DSWD Officer-in-charge Secretary Emmanuel Leyco gave assurances to the public that the office will be working even during the holidays.

"In light of the devastation left by Vinta, we are 24/7 even during the holidays to ensure that there is a steady supply of relief goods to augment the resources of the LGUs. We empathize with the affected families and we assure them of our commitment to assist them in their needs," Leyco said.

#ReliefPH

Leyco said the affected regional offices, nearby regional offices, and the central office are continuously monitoring the disaster operations.

"Rest assured that the DSWD has the adequate resources to help our fellow Filipinos in need. We, at DSWD, are committed to find the quickest way possible to respond to the needs of the affected families and try to help ease their suffering,” he said.

DSWD said they are still accepting volunteers to help repack goods at the National Relief Operations Center in Pasay City and in other DSWD regional offices. (READ: #ReliefPH: Help victims of Vinta)

According to DSWD, there are about 23,775 families or 111,641 persons staying in 231 evacuation centers, while some 5,938 displaced families are staying with their relatives and friends. (READ: 60,000 in evacuation centers after Vinta onslaught)

As of December 27, the agency has provided a total of P12,778,250 worth of relief assistance to the affected families in Regions MIMAROPA, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, CARAGA and ARMM.

Typhoon Vinta left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning, December 24, Christmas Eve, after triggering massive floods and landslides that left more than 200 people dead. – Rappler.com