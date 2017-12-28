If the said low pressure area will enter the Philippine area of responsibility before the year ends, it will be the 23rd tropical cyclone of 2017

Published 10:54 PM, December 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A week after back-to-back cyclones Urduja (Kai-tak) and Vinta (Tembin) hit Visayas and Mindanao, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) placed its national operation center on standby for a possible low pressure area (LPA) expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility before 2017 ends.

According to Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the cloud clusters outside the Philippine area of responsibility could form into a low pressure area projected to enter the country between the afternoon of December 30 to early morning of December 31.

The cloud clusters are expected to develop into a tropical depression in the afternoon of December 31 or early morning on January 1, 2018, and will be named Wilma should it become a tropical depression.

In a press conference, NDRRMC spokesperson Romina Marasigan said that the office will continue to have an emergency response preparedness meeting to make sure that its member-agencies are prepared and ready to assist the public. (READ: NDRRMC to public: Monitor weather updates this Christmas)

“Maghahanda muli ang ating bansa sa panibagong banta kaya we would like to be sure sa paghahanda ng lahat ng ahensiya na mangunguna sa pagbibigay ng ayuda sa ating mga kababayan,” she said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has alerted the local government units (LGUs) concerned to make the necessary preparations especially in the recently affected communities by Typhoon Urduja and Typhoon Vinta.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development ensured the availability of funds and sufficiency of resources as it continued its relief operations and production of family food facks for affected communities.

Marasigan reminded the public to stay alert and vigilant in believing and sharing information on socila media.

"We enjoin the public to actively share advisories and warnings only from credible sources,” said Marasigan.

NDRRMC advised the public to follow the orders of authorities in their respective areas if there's a call for pre-emptive and forced evacuation. – Rappler.com