Published 6:51 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines — To intensify fire safety awareness campaign of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Manila Fire District launched "Oplan Iwas Paputok" in Tondo, Manila on Saturday, December 30.

BFP, together with Philippine National Police, Department of Health and local government units joint effort to promote a fire-free holiday in the community. (READ: Know what to do in case of fire)

Manila firefighters conducted free lectures, gift-giving and distribution of fire-safety flyers to the community, as well as, other fire stations in the country as well.

They also asked everyone to help prevent fire incidents by avoiding using firecrackers at their residences. Instead, they can watch and display fireworks on common spaces and authorized areas by local governments. (READ: Duterte limits use of firecrackers to 'community displays')

BFP Chief Director Leonard Bañago encouraged the public to follow rules in using firecrackers to avoid accident.

"Alam naman natin ang mga trahedya. Maraming napuputulan ng kamay, mga daliri, lalong lalo na sa mga kabataan, dahil sa patuloy na paggamit ng iba't ibang klase ng mga ipinagbabawal na paputok. Kaya patuloy po natin suportahan ang ganitong klase ng programa, at yung pag-iwas sa paggamit ng ipinagbabawal ng pamutok," Bañago said.

(We all know the tragedies. Some lost their hands, or fingers, especially the youth, because of the continued use of illegal firecrackers. That's why we're asking everyone to continue their support in this kind of program, and avoid using illegal firecrackers.)

While hoping for zero firecracker-related incidents, Bañago gave assurances to the public that all BFP personnel will be on full alert at their respective stations in case of any emergency.

Earlier this year, a New Year fire razed at least 5 houses, including two ancestral homes in Sta. Ana, Manila. In 2016, a fire hit at least 1,000 homes in Manila, affecting around 3,000 families shortly after they welcomed the New Year.

The DOH has recorded a total of 141 fireworks-related injuries in 2016. — Rappler.com