Published 5:40 PM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The virtual space in the Philippines seemed intensely polarized in 2017. For many netizens, it was the continuation of the bitter elections in 2016. Even friends and relatives unfollowed each other online because of differences in political persuasions.

But even as social media amplified hatred and misinformation, it continued to be an arena for conversations and actions that sought to build and unite communities online or in the real world.

Here are 10 digitally-fueled social initiatives that inspired civic actors and netizens to explore common ground to make an impact on their respective spheres of influence.

MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, hopes that the social impact of these efforts that it initiated or supported in 2017 will fuel sustained action that will transform courage into action in 2018.

1. #ReliefPH

Until New Year’s Eve, volunteers continued to respond to Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) call for help to repack relief goods for displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City as well as for families affected by Tropical Depression Urduja (Kai-tak) and Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin). (READ: DSWD thanks #ReliefPH volunteers)

In thanking the volunteers, DSWD Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Emmanuel Leyco said that their “time is the most precious gift” that they have given those in need this holiday season.

During disasters, Rappler’s Agos platform, powered by eBayanihan, helps in crowdsourcing and mobilizing help for disaster vicitms. Below are the latest appeals that were posted on its microsite.

2. #ZeroCasualty

This is the most elusive goal of countries that are vulnerable to disasters. Mindanao is still reeling from Vinta, which hit land just a few days before Christmas as a severe tropical storm. Vinta left at least 240 people dead. It also came on the heels of Urduja, which battered Eastern Visayas and left at least 47 people dead.

But there had been instances when the Philippines already made it through natural disasters with zero, or near-zero, casualty. MovePH has been sharing the lessons from these experiences.

Throughout the year, MovePH strove to help partners in government and civil society in spreading life-saving information through Agos, its disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation platform.

It organized the first Agos Summit on Disaster Preparedness in July, a two-day gathering of disaster management experts, responders, policy makers, and volunteers, to take stock of the lessons stakeholders have learned in dealing with disasters using uses content, technology, and crowdsourcing.

At the World Bosai Forum in Sendai, Japan in November, it shared with the international community how Agos helps in saving lives and building resilient communities. (READ: PH's lessons from disasters: #ZeroCasualty possible through social action)

3. #GiftofHope

During the season of giving, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) or the UN Refugee Agency, collaborated with MovePH in rolling out the online donation drive “#GiftofHope” for the benefit of thousands of families displaced by conflict and violence. (WATCH: Atom Araullo shares #GiftofHope to Marawi, Rohingya evacuees)

The fighting in Marawi City in southern Philippines from May to October 2017 displaced nearly 360,000 people. Meanwhile, more than 600,000 stateless Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh to escape escalating violence in Myanmar since late August 2017.

The UN Refugee Agency recently called on the public to continue standing in solidarity with the people of Marawi City, sharing with them the gift of resilience as they recover from Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin), which displaced thousands in Mindanao.

4. #ClimateActionPH

After the historic COP21, the campaign #ClimateActionPH was launched in partnership with Climate Reality to help Filipinos understand the urgent need to fulfill the terms of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.