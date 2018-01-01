The official Facebook Page of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene releases the list of activities for the upcoming Traslacion

Published 2:17 PM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As the year opens, Black Nazarene devotees prepare for the upcoming Traslacion on January 9, 2018.

Millions of devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno pledge to participate in the procession starting at Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church every year, hoping for miracles or thankful for them.

Last Sunday, December 31, thousands of devotees joined the Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession early Sunday. (IN PHOTOS: Thousands join Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession)

The Black Nazarene statue, crowned with thorns and bearing a cross, was brought to Manila by Augustinian priests in 1607. It is also believed to have been partially burnt and blackened when the galleon carrying it caught fire on a voyage from Mexico, another Spanish colony at the time.

The official Facebook Page of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo released the list of activities for the upcoming Traslacion. Here is the list:

December 31, 2 am – Thanksgiving Procession

– Thanksgiving Procession December 31 to January 8, 6 pm – Novena Mass

– Novena Mass January 7, 1:30 pm – Replica procession

– Replica procession January 9, 12 mn – Eucharistic Celebration at Quirino Grandstand. Fr Hernando Coronel is the presider of the mass while Archbishop of Manila Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle will give the homily.

– Eucharistic Celebration at Quirino Grandstand. Fr Hernando Coronel is the presider of the mass while Archbishop of Manila Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle will give the homily. January 9, 5 am – After the morning prayer at 5 am, Traslacion starts from Luneta to Quiapo Church.

– Rappler.com