Published 9:38 PM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A 7-year-old girl from San Juan City remains missing since November 21, 2017.

Ayesha Labiaga was last seen wearing a white sando, blue shorts, and blue slippers with a smiley on it. Ayesha has speech difficulties.

Her guardian, Gerald Labiaga, told Rappler she went missing around 5:30 in the afternoon.

"Lumabas kasi 'yong bata na yon. 'Pag bago kasi 'yung tsinelas niya, mahilig siyang lumabas," Gerald said. (She went outside. When she has a new pair of slippers, she likes going out.)

Gerald said they have been asking San Juan City police for help to no avail. He said they would not allow them to file a blotter because they could not produce a death certificate indicating her sister, Ayesha's mother, is dead. (READ: What to do when you find missing kids)

"Nung pumunta ako ng headquarters, hindi nag-issue [ng blotter] kasi walang death certificate na patay na ang mother niya. Hindi naman ako magsisinungaling," he said. (When I went to the headquarters, they did not issue a blotter because I don't have a death certificate indicating her mother's death. I would not lie about it.)

Gerald also said that the social welfare services in San Juan City government was not helpful.

"Nakakadismaya kasi. Nagpunta ako sa munisipyo ng San Juan, una di ako pinansin. Nung nagpunta uli ako pagtapos kong magpunta sa Quezon City Hall para i-report 'pag may nakakita, sinabi lang sa akin, iwan diyan ang report, sila na bahala. Tapos no'n, wala na," he said.

(It's disappointing. I went to San Juan City Hall. At first, they did not pay attention to me. When I went again after going to Quezon City to report possible sightings, they just asked me to leave there the report and they will work on it. After that, I didn't have any news.)

Gerald's brother, Al Nikko, told Rappler that Ayesha can also be identified with her keloid scars on her right foot. She also has a cigarette burn on her right shoulders.

"Miss na namin ang pamangkin namin. 'Pag darating ako ng trabaho, kusang lalapit yun at tatawag sakin na Papa," Al Nikko told Rappler. (We miss our niece so much. Whenever I come home from work, she would come near me and call me Papa.)

Sightings of Ayesha can be reported through Al Nikko at 0936 205 9653 or through Gerald at 0975 061 8070.– Rappler.com