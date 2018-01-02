'If you know a special person who is doing amazing work and whose story needs to be told, let me know about them!' Humans of New York founder Brandon Stanton says in a Facebook post on his Manila trip

Published 11:51 AM, January 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Humans of New York (HONY) founder Brandon Stanton announced on his Facebook page that he will be in Manila in late January.

In a Facebook post on Monday, January 1, Stantos made a shoutout to Filipinos who are interested to serve as his interpreter as he goes around Metro Manila to take portraits and do interviews.

“Main qualities needed: English proficiency, lots of energy (we work long days), and an outgoing and friendly personality,” he said in his post.

He also asked for leads on "special" people with interesting stories.

"If you know a special person who is doing amazing work and whose story needs to be told, let me know about them!" Stanton said.



Those interested may send their application to honyassist@gmail.com.

According to his page, the viral page of HONY began as a photography project in 2010. The initial goal of the project was to “create an exhaustive catalogue” of the city’s residents.

As of posting, the Facebook page has been liked by over 18 million Facebook users.

One of the most popular HONY posts featuring a Filipino was about a man who professed his love for girl he had met in New York. "Now I am wondering when we will be together again," Warren Villanueva said in the viral post.



Warren Villanueva and Janina Pangilinan, the subject of the post, were married more than a year later in New York on on June 12, 2015.

HONY also premiered as a documentary series in August 2017, featuring 12 half-hour episodes. – Rappler.com