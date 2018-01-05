The Philippine Red Cross is deploying 2,000 staff and volunteers, 44 ambulances, an emergency medical unit, 4, plastic boats, a 6x6 truck, a fire truck, and a rescue truck for devotees who will need medical attention

Published 10:03 PM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will be setting up first aid stations and welfare desks near the procession route of the Feast of the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo Chruch on January 9.

PRC will be deploying 2,000 staff and volunteers, 44 ambulances, an emergency medical unit, 4, plastic boats, a 6x6 truck, a fire truck, and a rescue truck for devotees who will need medical attention. (LOOK: Procession route for Nazareno 2018)

Nine first aid stations and welfare desks will be positioned at the following sites:

Cory and Ninoy Aquino Monument along Padre Burgos

Manila City Hall

Liwasang Bonifacio

Plaza Mexico (Post Office)

Near Plaza Lacson (Sta Cruz area)

San Sebastian College

Jones Bridge

Near Quiapo Church

Near Intramuros Gate (General Luna)

According to the PRC, 11 hospitals have been identified to accommodate injured individuals:

Jose Fabella Hospital

Jose Reyes Hospital

San Lazaro Hospital

Tondo Medical Center

Ospital ng Tondo

Ospital ng Sampaloc

Gat Andres Medical Center

Justice Abad Santos Memorial Medical Center

Sta. Ana Hospital

Philippine General Hospital

Ospital ng Maynila

PRC Chairman Richard Gordon said 2,566 people were assisted during the Traslacion in 2017.

"Among those who were given aid were persons who suffered dizziness, hypertension, sprain or fracture, various injuries, and other assistance like looking for missing persons. We would like to remind the public to be vigilant for any unlikely situation that may occur," said Gordon.

Yearly, millions of devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno pledge to participate in the procession starting at Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church every year, hoping for miracles or thankful for them.

Last year's Traslacion lasted for 22 hours which started at 5:20 am on January 9 and ended at 3:42 am on January 10. (READ: Schedule of 2018 activities of Feast of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo)

On December 31, thousands of devotees joined the Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession early Sunday. (IN PHOTOS: Thousands join Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession)– Rappler.com